Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Commercial Metals worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 72,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

