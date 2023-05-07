Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,454.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.