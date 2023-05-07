Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.93 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.9 %

Landstar System stock opened at $180.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

