Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG opened at $54.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

