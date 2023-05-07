D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,122 shares of company stock worth $6,153,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $108.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

