Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Oshkosh worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $1,179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE OSK opened at $75.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.