Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,112 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of United States Steel worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of X. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its holdings in United States Steel by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

United States Steel Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE X opened at $21.68 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In related news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

