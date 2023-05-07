Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.10% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 19,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 7.7 %

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.