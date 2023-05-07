Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,746,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,060,000 after purchasing an additional 55,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,745 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Encompass Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,722,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,287,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,467,000 after acquiring an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

