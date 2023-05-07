Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.02 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.05% of SEI Investments worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $59.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.88. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,523 shares of company stock worth $13,351,686 over the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

