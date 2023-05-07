Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Voya Financial worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Voya Financial Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.44. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

