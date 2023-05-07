Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,752 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $98,514,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,823,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,584,000 after buying an additional 133,867 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after buying an additional 551,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,988,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:RRC opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRC. Benchmark raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

