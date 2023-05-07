Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Science Applications International worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Science Applications International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

Science Applications International Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $101.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.54. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

