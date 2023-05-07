Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Stifel Financial worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SF. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE SF opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.39.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.64%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.05 per share, with a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at $70,099,044.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.