Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Stifel Financial worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SF. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stifel Financial Price Performance
NYSE SF opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.39.
Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.64%.
Insider Activity at Stifel Financial
In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.05 per share, with a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at $70,099,044.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Stifel Financial Profile
Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.
