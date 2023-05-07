Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baker Hughes Stock Up 3.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of BKR opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.55 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

