Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

