Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,473,000 after acquiring an additional 639,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,819,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PPG opened at $138.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average of $129.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

