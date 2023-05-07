Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 51 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,729,000 after acquiring an additional 407,347 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 136.0% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 423,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,503,000 after purchasing an additional 243,923 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,678,000 after buying an additional 177,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13,793.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 164,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after buying an additional 163,171 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $239.59 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $356.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.90 and a 200-day moving average of $274.81.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

