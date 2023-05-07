Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.37.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

