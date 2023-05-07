Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 89,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.62.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Articles

