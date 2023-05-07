Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 15,789 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,789 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Mattel worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Mattel Price Performance

MAT opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.