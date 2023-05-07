Duality Advisers LP Has $680,000 Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,552 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of GrafTech International worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th.

Shares of EAF opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 87.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

