State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.11 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of AES worth $20,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in AES by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AES. StockNews.com lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of AES stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

