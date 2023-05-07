Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,941 shares of company stock valued at $54,096,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

