Duality Advisers LP Has $579,000 Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 12.7 %

NYSE KWR opened at $208.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.91. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $129.06 and a 1-year high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $500.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.29 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is -483.33%.

Insider Transactions at Quaker Chemical

In other news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,025,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

