Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 514 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after buying an additional 4,898,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,118 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $86,700,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,297,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.