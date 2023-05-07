Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

Ingredion Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $903,124. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $112.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

