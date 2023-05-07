Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CW stock opened at $163.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.15. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.