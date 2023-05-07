Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 162.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $231.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.54. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $247.65.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,445 shares in the company, valued at $55,818,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,032. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

