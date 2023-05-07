State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.32 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Textron worth $19,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $66.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

