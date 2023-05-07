STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of STERIS worth $19,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in STERIS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in STERIS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in STERIS by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 0.2 %

STE opened at $189.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.44 and a 200-day moving average of $186.65. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.