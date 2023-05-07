State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.81 Million Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Seagen worth $19,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Seagen by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $900,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $893,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock opened at $199.87 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $207.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.32.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,657 shares of company stock worth $40,937,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

