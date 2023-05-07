State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,680 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of CF Industries worth $20,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $87.58. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.15.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

