State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 618,601 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $20,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 51.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $46.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

