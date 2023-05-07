LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of LPL Financial worth $20,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,799,000 after buying an additional 104,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,590,000 after purchasing an additional 161,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $190.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.47 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.57.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.75.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

