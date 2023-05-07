Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Lcnb Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $414.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

