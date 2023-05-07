State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $20,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of EXPD opened at $117.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average of $108.10. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

