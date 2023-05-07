State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.09 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $21,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 3.6 %

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

