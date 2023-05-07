State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $21,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SUI opened at $136.74 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 215.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.