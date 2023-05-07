Doliver Advisors LP Sells 13,804 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,199,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,804 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 43.4% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $132,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 70.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,557,000 after buying an additional 2,716,651 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,427.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,907,483 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $439.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

