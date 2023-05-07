AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 212.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,557,000 after buying an additional 2,716,651 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,427.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,907,483 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $439.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

