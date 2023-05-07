Integris Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,752 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.5 %
XOM opened at $108.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $439.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
