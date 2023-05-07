BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $22,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $35,270,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $35,270,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $96.63 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 254.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.48.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

