State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $22.61 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 501,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $22,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR opened at $47.85 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Stories

