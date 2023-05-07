State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.51 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Insulet worth $23,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,392,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 632,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PODD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.92.

PODD opened at $328.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.41 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.33 and a 200 day moving average of $296.51.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

