State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.37 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Church & Dwight worth $24,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,595 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $97.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,733 shares of company stock valued at $35,881,517. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.