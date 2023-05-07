State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $24,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,908,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 233,659 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in ANSYS by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,983,000 after acquiring an additional 176,940 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,347 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $301.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

