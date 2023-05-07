State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,090 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Principal Financial Group worth $24,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 146,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 3.2 %

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.