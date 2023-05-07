Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,201,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,250 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

PLTR stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,762. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

