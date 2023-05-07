KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,941,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,366,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

